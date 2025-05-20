Heritage Tourism Body Writes To Union Minister Shekhawat Raising Concerns On Falling Tourist Arrivals

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) There has been a drastic fall in the arrival of tourists owing to the current geopolitical tensions along India's western border.

This has given a big hit to the tourism economy, particularly to states with border districts like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab.

This has necessitated the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) to appeal to the Union Tourism Ministry to take remedial steps for restoring confidence among visitors and tourists.

In a letter addressed to the Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the IHHA General Secretary Gaj Singh Alsisar, has said that foreign travel advisories are impacting bookings not only for leisure travel but also for weddings and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) events, which are the very pillars of domestic tourism.

The seasonal events like cultural festivals, desert safaris, fairs and luxury train journeys also face disruptions.

The General Secretary further highlighted that even though the current tension remains limited, the repercussions for tourism could persist for weeks and even months.

Sometimes the recovery timeline may stretch even for the next one to two years, jeopardising years of branding and investment under the "Incredible India" campaign.

The IHHA has urged the Union Ministry of Tourism to organise a proactive outreach to international and domestic stakeholders; establishment of a joint task force, involving government and tourism industry stakeholders; deployment of contingency public relations and marketing plans to offset the negative narratives and provide temporary relief of support schemes for tourism-dependent businesses.

This letter has also been sent to Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who is also the state Tourism Minister, as well as State's Principal Secretary of Tourism, Ravi Jain.