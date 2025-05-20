Florida Poly And Applus+ IDIADA Partner To Fuel Global Automotive Progress

BARCELONA, Spain, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University and Applus+ IDIADA, a global leader in automotive design, engineering, testing and homologation services, have established a strategic partnership to expand educational and research opportunities on an international scale.

Florida Polytechnic University and global automotive technology leader Applus+ IDIADA have partnered to expand educational and research opportunities on an international scale.

Continue Reading

Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Poly, and Ramon Zabala, director of powertrain, proving ground and facility management of Applus+ IDIADA, formalized the collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, May 14 at the company's state-of-the-art facility near Barcelona, Spain. The collaboration builds upon both institutions' shared commitment to innovation, especially in the fields of electric, connected, and autonomous vehicle technologies.

"This partnership reflects our bold-thinking approach to global engagement and future-focused research," Stephenson said. "By working together with Applus+ IDIADA, we are creating powerful new opportunities for our students and faculty to gain real-world experience and make impactful contributions to the next generation of mobility."

The agreement paves the way for joint research initiatives, student internships, faculty and student exchanges, and the development of innovative educational programs designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the automotive and engineering industries.

"Our goal is to empower students and faculty to engage in meaningful, hands-on experiences that will shape the future of technology and engineering," Stephenson said.

Applus+ IDIADA works with leading automotive manufacturers and emerging technology companies to develop sustainable and safer mobility solutions.

"This strategic partnership with Florida Polytechnic University creates a powerful synergy between industry expertise and academic excellence," said Mike Smith, chairman at Applus+. "Applus+ IDIADA is committed to advancing the future of mobility through cutting-edge transportation research and development. By joining forces with Florida Poly's brilliant minds, we'll accelerate breakthrough technologies while offering students immersive, hands-on experience in real-world automotive challenges."

The new collaboration agreement focuses on five key areas of joint activity:



Developing tailored educational and research programs that encourage faculty and student involvement in international projects.

Advancing collaborative research initiatives through the exchange of expertise, shared resources, and access to world-class facilities and equipment.

Providing immersive internship opportunities for Florida Poly students at Applus+ IDIADA and its network of global partners.

Hosting joint workshops, seminars and conferences to foster knowledge exchange and showcase research outcomes. Driving the development and commercialization of new technologies emerging from joint research efforts.

"Our collaboration will strengthen transportation research initiatives that not only advance vehicle design and engineering but also help shape the next generation of mobility solutions that meet global demands for safety, sustainability, and intelligent transportation systems," Smith said.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED