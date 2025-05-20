Kind Lending Appoints Geri Farr As Senior Vice President Of West Retail Sales

Kind Lending Expands with New Leadership

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending is proud to announce the appointment of Geri Farr as Senior Vice President of West Retail Sales. With over a decade of leadership in the mortgage industry, Geri's expertise in operational efficiency and sales-driven growth strategies will be pivotal as Kind Lending continues its rapid expansion across the West.

Geri Farr brings bold leadership to Kind Lending's West Retail expansion

Geri Farr joins Kind Lending as Senior Vice President of West Retail Sales, bringing over a decade of industry leadership and a passion for team empowerment to support the company's continued growth across the West.

"Kind Lending is growing faster than ever, and Geri's leadership will help us continue this momentum," said Tammy Richards, President of Retail at Kind Lending. "Her ability to empower teams and drive innovative solutions perfectly aligns with our mission to expand while maintaining a culture of excellence and collaboration. We're confident that Geri will play a crucial role in our continued success."

A Track Record of Cultural Excellence

Geri's focus on team empowerment and professional development has consistently driven success across the business. Her strategic insight, results-driven mindset, and proven ability to cultivate long-standing client relationships and partner alliances have played a key role in shaping Kind Lending's culture. As the company continues to grow, Geri's leadership will remain a driving force in its evolution.

"I'm excited to be joining Kind Lending at such an exciting time in its growth," said Geri Farr. "What drew me here is the company's energy, its commitment to people, and the opportunity to help shape something meaningful. I've spent my career working alongside loan officers to grow their business and break personal records, and I'm looking forward to doing that here- with a team that values both performance and connection. Leading the West Retail Sales team is a challenge I'm ready for, and I'm looking forward to what we'll build together."

Building on Kind Lending's Vision

As SVP of West Retail Sales, Geri will focus on strengthening teams, optimizing services, and driving performance across the region. Her people-centric leadership is in line with Kind Lending's broader mission of providing a seamless, customer-first experience that fosters long-term success.

Kind Lending's leadership is confident that Geri's addition to the team will accelerate the company's momentum, strengthen partnerships, and create new opportunities for both the company and its customers in the West.

About Kind Lending

At Kind Lending, we believe in reshaping the home financing experience through innovation, transparency, and a customer-first approach. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a team of passionate mortgage professionals, we provide a seamless, stress-free loan process tailored to meet the diverse needs of our borrowers.

Founded by industry veteran Glenn Stearns, Kind Lending has quickly become one of the nation's fastest-growing mortgage lenders, built on a culture of kindness, collaboration, and forward-thinking solutions.

SOURCE Kind Lending, LLC

