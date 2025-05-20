Century Communities Reveals 7 Outdoor Living Trends For Summer 2025

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-just revealed its list of top outdoor living trends for summer 2025, drawing from the company's expertise in designing quality new homes that thoughtfully connect indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Covered Patio in the Seattle, WA area | Outdoor Living Trends by Century Communities

Covered Patio With Kitchenette | Captiva Floor Plan at Concourse Crossing in Fernandina Beach, FL | Outdoor Living Trends by Century Communities

Patio & Backyard With Outdoor Décor | Villa Bellissima in Manteca, CA | Outdoor Living Trends by Century Communities

Covered Patio With Rug | Heritage at The Preserve at Chino in Chino, CA | Outdoor Living Trends by Century Communities

Backyard Firepit With Seating | Marvella at Skye Canyon in Las Vegas, NV | Outdoor Living Trends by Century Communities

Backyard With Raised Garden Beds | The Trails at Tortosa in Maricopa, AZ | Outdoor Living Trends by Century Communities

Community Lazy River | Sunterra in Katy, TX | Outdoor Living Trends by Century Communities

Cadence in Henderson, NV | Outdoor Living Trends by Century Communities

Continue Reading

"Inside and out, our goal is to create elegant spaces that cater to the evolving lifestyles of our homeowners," said Kieran Hardesty, Vice President of Architecture at Century Communities. "Many of our floor plans incorporate features that promote a strong balance between indoor and outdoor living, providing functional layouts that our homeowners can enjoy throughout the year."

Summer 2025 Outdoor Living Trends

1. Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Flow

This evergreen trend rightly tops the list, with a perpetual demand for floor plans and décor that seamlessly transition from interior living spaces to outdoor sanctuaries. Whether incorporating multi-slide glass doors (available on select company floor plans) to furnishing your patio space so that it mirrors interior colors, textures and arrangements, this is one outdoor living trend that will never go out of style.

2. Extended Dining Areas

Whether installing a full-fledged second kitchen outside or creating dedicated space for dining and entertaining al fresco, using your outdoor living space to extend and enhance the dining experience is another timeless trend that many homebuyers will have on their new home wish list this summer.

3. Embracing Bold Designs

The outdoor living space is an opportunity to add a little extra flair to your home's aesthetic, bringing the party outside with vibrant colors and dynamic patterns. You can even have fun complementing colors from your garden and landscaping!

4. Outdoor Rugs

It's easy to pigeonhole rugs as for indoors only, but they add a touch of style and help define living zones just as well outdoors. Plus, they're one more tool in your design kit that you can complement with furniture and décor to create a cohesive and inviting outdoor aesthetic.

5. Firepits

There's nothing like comfortable seating around a firepit to turn your outdoor living space into a year-round hangout. And there are no shortage of options-from rustic pit designs to fire pit tables, chimineas and more-to give your space just the right vibe.

6. Raised Garden Beds

Raised garden beds provide an elegant and practical aesthetic that pair easily with the rest of your outdoor living design. And even if you're not a green thumb, you can always fill them with low-maintenance perennials.

7. Outdoor-Themed Neighborhoods

Don't forget about outdoor living amenities beyond your property line. This could be anything from pools and sports courts to trails and dog parks. These days a significant number of homebuyers prioritize outdoor living in both their home and the surrounding community, with 34,000 homebuyers in 2024 purchasing in amenitized planned communities-like Sunterra in Katy, TX and Cadence in Henderson, NV-according to John Burns Research & Consulting .

Find More Outdoor Living Inspiration

For more on creating your perfect outdoor living space, check out more from Century Communities' blog:



Outdoor Inspiration: 10 Covered Patio Ideas

Winter Patio Ideas: What To Do With Your Patio When It's Cold Out Outdoor Lighting Ideas for the Front of Your House

Many of our homes and communities include patios and outdoor living features. Check out available homes near you-with streamlined homebuying resources-at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED