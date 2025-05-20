Newest Mouser Series Explores The Intersection Of Sustainable Technology And Engineering Innovation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Mouser Electronics , Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today released Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine Tech, its newest installment of the Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series. This new series delves into clean technologies that work to improve our environment while providing innovative engineering solutions for the future.

Sustainability in engineering has become fundamental to the renewable energy revolution, with opportunities across agriculture, transportation, and waste management systems. By leveraging IoT, solar power, and data-driven systems, global industries can transform how they generate and consume power. Engineers can implement digital inclusion and green computing to reimagine electronic designs with longevity, repairability, and efficiency at their core. Embedding sustainable principles into the design process creates new and innovative possibilities.

In the Tech Between Us podcast, host Raymond Yin, Mouser Director of Technical Content, sits down with Scott Wharton, CEO of Tandem PV, to dive into global energy and solar market trends, with a focus on the innovative materials in solar capture. The In Between The Tech podcast features Holly Stower, Group Lead at the Cleantech Group, as she discusses the blue economy, the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, and AI's impact on clean technology.

"Clean technology is about reimagining entire systems. Precision farming and green computing highlight the progress of the strategic efforts to reduce waste, optimize resources, and create technologies that serve both human and environmental needs," said Yin. "Sustainable engineering lies in our ability to transform challenges into integrated, scalable solutions that bridge technological advancement with global sustainability."

In addition to the podcast, the EIT series includes in-depth video , technical articles , and topic-related infographics , as well as subscriber-exclusive content, exploring modern technologies that advance sustainable developments. By examining ways to reduce and reuse our resources, the series provides engineering professionals with leading-edge solutions to create a more sustainable future.

