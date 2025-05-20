Strategic Partnership Between The Government Of Morocco And TAQA Morocco, Nareva, ONEE And The Mohammed VI Investment Fu...
The program aims to strengthen the Kingdom's water and energy sovereignty through the development of flexible natural gas-based power generation capacity, seawater desalination and water transport infrastructure, and a new power transport line between the south and center of the Kingdom.
Involving a total investment of around 130 billion dirhams by 2030, this partnership will enable :
- The production of 900 million m3 of desalinated water and the transport of 800 million m3 through the water highway project.
- The acquisition of the Tahaddart gas-fired power plant (400 MW) and the addition of 1,100 MW of combined-cycle capacity.
- The development of 1,200 MW of renewable energies under contract with ONEE, as well as an HVDC line of around 3,000 MW.
All of these projects will be equally owned by TAQA Morocco and Nareva, with a 15% stake held by Fonds Mohammed VI pour l'Investissement.
Abdelmajid Iraqui Houssaini, Chairman of the Board of TAQA Morocco:
“This strategic public / private partnership will contribute to significantly and sustainably transform the domestic water and energy landscape in Morocco with the enhancement of desalination capacities and water transmission. It reinforcsereinforces the transmission network with a higher contribution of gas-fired power generation in Morocco's baseload to increase the integration of renewable energy sources important investment programme will also accelerate the growth and diversification of TAQA Morocco's business portfolio.”
About TAQA Morocco:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment