Kinaxis Achieves Catena-X Certification, Cementing Leadership Footprint In Automotive Value Chain

Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that MaestroTM, its real-time AI-powered orchestration platform, has achieved Catena-X certification for demand and capacity management. This confirms that Maestro meets the network's rigorous standards for interoperability, data sovereignty, and security, unlocking trusted collaboration across multi-tier supply chains.

Catena-X is the first globally trusted, open and collaborative data ecosystem for the automotive industry that aims to ensure consistent exchange of data between all participants in the value chain. Certification further cements Kinaxis' leadership footprint within the value chain as an AI-powered future-ready supply chain platform for the digital automotive era.

“We are pleased to be one of the leading solutions providers to receive Catena-X certification, as it validates our ability to deliver multi-enterprise real-time orchestration at scale; exactly what global automotive leaders depend on Kinaxis for,” said Andrew Bell, chief product officer at Kinaxis .“In an industry navigating electrification, policy volatility, and mounting supply chain pressure, Maestro enables end-to-end coordination across every tier of the network. It's not just about seeing what's happening, it's about being ready to act.”

Hand in hand with the Catena-X certification, Maestro becomes available on the marketplace of Cofinity-X. As the first operating company and gateway to Catena-X, Cofinity-X brought the dataspace to life.“We are proud to have Kinaxis, a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, as a new member in our Catena-X ecosystem,” said Thomas Rösch, CEO of Cofinity-X and Catena-X board member.

The automotive industry continues to be one of the most complex industries for supply chain planning given hundreds of moving parts, the global shift to electric vehicles, and recent tariff disruptions. With Maestro, Kinaxis customers gain the ability to navigate unprecedented change by modelling millions of scenarios annually to simulate disruptions before they happen. The AI-powered platform provides agility, visibility and the confidence required to orchestrate the future. Kinaxis customers include some of the world's top vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo Cars, Harley Davidson, Ford, Subaru, Motherson and General Motors.

For more information about Kinaxis please visit Kinaxis .

