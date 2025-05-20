Andersen Global Inaugurates Member Firms In Uzbekistan, Strengthening Central Asia Presence

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global enhances its presence in Central Asia with the addition of Andersen in Uzbekistan, marking a continued expansion of the organization's capabilities across the region.

Founded in 2009 as Virtus Leo and led by Managing Partner Alisher Zaynutdinov, the firm has been a collaborating firm with Andersen Global since 2021. The team provides tax and legal services across a wide range of sectors, including corporate and individual tax compliance, direct and indirect tax advisory, transfer pricing, management reporting and analysis, corporate governance, antitrust and competition, corporate and banking law, labor and employment, litigation and investigation, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, energy, intellectual property, and family law.

“With a foundation built on professionalism, transparency, and a solutions-oriented and analytical approach to every engagement, we are well-positioned to support clients in an evolving regulatory landscape,” said Alisher.“Becoming a member firm of Andersen Global marks a significant step in our firm's growth and allows us to more closely align with the organization's international presence.”

“Andersen in Uzbekistan strengthens our regional platform in a market that is increasingly important for international business and cross-border investments,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Alisher and his team bring a breadth of knowledge, a strong reputation, and a proven commitment to quality. Their comprehensive understanding of local regulations will play a key role in supporting our clients and advancing seamless collaboration across Central Asia.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink