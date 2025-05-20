MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Cloudvirga , a Stewart-owned provider of digital point-of-sale platforms for lenders, today announced a new integration using the latest API framework for mortgage technology from Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. Available via the Marketplace in the ICE digital lending platform, the integration expands the document provider options available to Cloudvirga customers and enhances lender efficiency and compliance by streamlining the generation, delivery and management of initial and revised disclosures.







Image caption: Cloudvirga enhances lending efficiency with Encompass Docs Solution integration.

“Cloudvirga's integration with the Encompass Docs Solution streamlines the document generation and signing process, helping lenders reduce operational friction and improve borrower experiences,” said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga.“By leveraging ICE's latest API framework, this integration helps lenders to maintain compliance and efficiency while eliminating the need to change their document provider.”

The integration allows borrowers who apply for a mortgage through Cloudvirga's POS platform to seamlessly receive, review and electronically sign their disclosures through the borrower portal. The integration also provides a print-and-upload workflow for disclosures requiring wet signatures due to state regulations or borrower preferences, allowing borrowers to complete the process conveniently. This integration lays the groundwork for future enhancements, including closing disclosure support and further automation of the loan origination workflow.

The Encompass® Docs Solution helps lenders automate the creation of compliant, accurate loan documents within ICE's digital lending platform. Cloudvirga's Encompass Docs Solution integration leverages ICE Mortgage Technology's API-based framework rather than the legacy SDK layer, aligning with ICE's long-term strategy to modernize and streamline third-party integrations. This new, modern framework enables industry participants to integrate with ICE solutions and provide services to loan originators and servicers through secure API-enabled technology.

For more information, visit Cloudvirga on the ICE Marketplace .

About Cloudvirga

Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital point-of-sale platforms designed to engage borrowers and increase lending efficiency. Its modular solutions help lenders streamline the loan process, improve accuracy and scale operations without sacrificing the human touch. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit .

Tags: @Cloudvirga @ICEMortgageTech #lendingtechnology #mortgageautomation

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Cloudvirga

...

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Cloudvirga Inc.