MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., May 20, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Argyle , a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced a new integration with Byte Software 's loan origination system (LOS). The integration enables lenders to access Argyle's real-time verification of income and employment (VOIE) services directly within the Byte platform, ensuring verification happens when and where it's needed to improve loan quality and keep loans moving forward.







Image caption: Argyle launches new integration, bringing real-time income and employment verification to Byte LOS customers.



Accelerated loan processing: Argyle retrieves income and employment data, including supporting documents such as pay stubs and W-2s, directly from payroll providers and employers, automatically importing VOIE data into the loan file and reducing cycle times by 5–7 days per loan.

Improved loan quality: As an approved service provider for Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® (LPASM) asset and income modeler and an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service, Argyle gives Byte customers access to immediate GSE assessment of eligibility for representation and warranty relief.

Cost savings: Lenders using Argyle's integration with Byte can realize up to 80% in verification cost savings over legacy providers, including the ability to re-verify income and employment at no additional cost. Better borrower experience: Argyle improves borrower satisfaction by eliminating the need for manual document collection, removing friction from the user experience.

Argyle verifies income and employment through secure connections with the borrower's employer or payroll provider. With real-time access to payroll data, Byte users can generate verification reports that reflect the most current income and employment data available throughout the loan process.

“Our integration with Byte gives lenders access to GSE-approved, consumer-permissioned income and employment data and documents at a significantly lower price point than legacy solutions,” said John Hardesty, vice president of Argyle's mortgage division.“Income and employment verifications in the Byte loan origination system gives lenders an edge in a competitive market, ensuring loans move forward efficiently with accurate, up-to-date income and employment data.”

Mark Todd, Byte's EVP of sales and client services, shared similar sentiments:“We are thrilled to partner with Argyle to bring real-time income and employment verification to our platform. This integration aligns with our commitment to providing our clients with innovative technology solutions that enhance the borrower experience and streamline the loan origination process.”

For more information about Argyle's LOS integrations, visit use-cases/loan-origination-systems .

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income and employment verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs, and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality – all at 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management. For more information on Argyle's industry-leading VOIE platform, visit

Tags: @withArgyle #mortgage #lending

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Argyle

...

(678) 622-6229



- and -

Robert Palmer

Byte Software

...

REQUEST A DEMO:

News Source: Argyle