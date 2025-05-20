Globalstar And Ratehawk Forge Alliance To Expand Travel Inventory Access

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

GlobalStar Travel Management has entered into a strategic partnership with RateHawk, a B2B booking platform, to enhance its global accommodation offerings. This collaboration grants GlobalStar's partners access to over 2.7 million lodging options, including hotels, apartments, and resorts, sourced from more than 320 suppliers and 130,000 directly contracted properties.

The integration of RateHawk's inventory into GlobalStar's system aims to streamline booking processes for travel managers. RateHawk's AI-driven tools prioritise recommendations based on competitive rates, while its machine learning-powered pre-book check procedures help minimise potential issues. Additionally, the platform offers real-time availability updates and supports faster amendments, enhancing operational efficiency.

Julian Russell, Executive Director of IT and Supplier Relations at GlobalStar, highlighted the benefits of the partnership, noting that RateHawk's provision of 'prepay' and 'credit' facilities addresses a critical need for partners in regions where such features are essential for managing hotel bookings. He also emphasised the positive initial feedback from GlobalStar partners and the potential for deeper integration through API connectivity.

Ilya Kravtsov, Chief Commercial Officer at RateHawk's parent company, Emerging Travel Group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating that the partnership is designed to empower GlobalStar partners by increasing their confidence in daily booking routines. He underscored RateHawk's commitment to providing diverse accommodation options and robust support, available in 32 languages, to assist with inquiries.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?