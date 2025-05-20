Almost Half Of Swiss Citizens Are Open To Holding Political Office

Italiano it Svizzeri disponibili a impegnarsi politicamente Original Read more: Svizzeri disponibili a impegnarsi politicament

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Would you consider holding political office? Nearly half of Swiss citizens would, according to a study by the University of Basel. But what makes some more willing than others? This content was published on May 20, 2025 - 12:00 4 minutes Simone Fassora, RSI

In theory, Swiss citizens are quite willing to engage politically. There are, however, differences depending on gender, language region, and the size of the political entity, as shown by a study by the University of BaselExternal link , based on the major national survey“How are you, Switzerland?” by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo's parent company.

The general willingness expressed by the survey participants surprised Alois Stutzer, who led the study group, the most: 44% have already considered holding a political office, 42% could imagine doing so if asked.

This figure is in line with the record number of candidates registered for the House of Representatives in the most recent federal elections in 2023.

