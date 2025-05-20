Air Fleet Of Swiss Administration Deemed Too Large
-
Français
fr
La flotte civile de l'administration fédérale est trop grande
Original
Read more: La flotte civile de l'administration fédérale est trop grand
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) is responsible for overseeing Swiss civil aviation and aviation policy. In order to maintain their skills in non-complex aircraft (such as sports aircraft), FOCA pilots are required to undergo training and further training. To this end, the FOCA operates a fleet of seven aircraft.
The operating costs of this fleet came to some CHF3.5 million ($4.2 million) in 2023. However, the aircraft are used for only 2.6 hours a week. The cost/utility ratio is unfavourable, according to the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) in an audit published on Monday.
Two helicopters are used exclusively by the Swiss Security Investigation Service (SESE): the Pilatus PC-12 and the Airbus H-125. While the SFAO recognises that SESE investigators need to be on the ground quickly, it believes there are other possibilities.
It mentions in particular the army and rescue organisations, which have trained pilots at their disposal. The FOCA also has a helicopter of the same type. A single helicopter could be used by both services.
The FOCA and the federal transport ministry, which is responsible for the fleet, are already considering reducing the size of the fleet or giving it up in favour of leasing, a move welcomed by the Federal Audit Office. It recommends that SESE and FOCA seek closer collaboration within the federal administration to realise further potential for synergies and cost reductions.
The Federal Audit Office also points out that the audit only concerns the transport ministry flight service, whose aircraft are registered as civil aircraft, and not the Confederation's air transport service. This service includes the government's jets, which fly with military registrations and are managed by the defence ministry.
Translated from French by DeepL/tsHow we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.External Content
Don't miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.Popular Stories More Aging society No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland Read more: No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment