Italy And Switzerland Agree On Taxation Of Cross-Border Workers
From January 2024, they will be able to work from home for up to 25% of their working hours without paying tax.
Teleworking has no impact on the state that taxes income from employment, nor on the status of the cross-border commuter, the Italian government explained in a press release on Monday.
