Italy And Switzerland Agree On Taxation Of Cross-Border Workers

The Italian government has approved the agreement with Switzerland on the taxation of so-called teleworking by cross-border commuters. This content was published on May 20, 2025 - 14:09

From January 2024, they will be able to work from home for up to 25% of their working hours without paying tax.

Teleworking has no impact on the state that taxes income from employment, nor on the status of the cross-border commuter, the Italian government explained in a press release on Monday.

