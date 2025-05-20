Oman: The New Gem Of Investment In The Middle East

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))

The Sultanate of Oman, strategically located on the Arabian Peninsula, has been standing out as a promising destination for international investments, including for Brazilian entrepreneurs. With a transitioning economy and strong incentives to diversify beyond oil, Oman offers an increasingly favorable business environment. For Brazil, which seeks to expand its global presence and strengthen its commercial ties with the Middle East, investing in Oman can be an excellent strategic opportunity.

One of Oman's main attractions is its privileged geographic location. The country serves as a gateway to the Gulf, Asian, and African markets, thanks to its proximity to key maritime routes and logistics hubs. Brazilian entrepreneurs interested in exporting agricultural products, processed foods, technology, or services can benefit from this strategic position to access new markets with efficiency and logistical competitiveness.

Additionally, the government of Oman has been implementing economic policies aimed at attracting foreign investment. The country has established special economic zones and free zones that offer tax exemptions, modern infrastructure, and streamlined bureaucratic processes. One example is the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, a mega project focused on industry, logistics, tourism, and energy, which has attracted global investors and represents an excellent platform for Brazilian companies to establish themselves in the region.

Oman also offers political and social stability, which provides legal security and predictability for business. The regulatory environment has been undergoing reforms aimed at aligning with international best practices, increasing foreign investors' confidence. For Brazilian entrepreneurs seeking to avoid volatile markets, this stability is a highly attractive factor.

Another relevant point is the strengthening of diplomatic and commercial relations between Brazil and Oman. The two countries have been intensifying bilateral dialogue and seeking to expand exchanges in areas such as agribusiness, mining, renewable energy, and technology. This favorable diplomatic environment facilitates partnerships, joint ventures, and trade agreements, as well as promotes a positive climate for long-term investments.

Additionally, the sultanate has been heavily investing in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability, creating opportunities for Brazilian businesses in sectors such as construction, clean energy, technological agribusiness, and information technology. Brazilian expertise in bioenergy, tropical agriculture, and affordable technologies can be extremely welcome in Oman, which aims to develop its self-sufficiency and reduce external dependencies.

Brazilian multinational miner Vale, for example, is one of the pioneers in investing in the region, and each year new investment opportunities arise.

In short, the Sultanate of Oman represents an excellent opportunity for Brazilian entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses internationally. With a favorable environment for foreign investors, political stability, strategic location, and opportunities in key sectors, Oman can become a valuable partner in the internationalization of Brazilian companies and in building a stronger Brazilian presence in the Middle East.

*Marcelo Lucas is the CEO of the Brazilian law firm that bears his name and has branches in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Specialized in Preventive Law and Business Relations, he leads the Brazil-Oman delegation annually.

