Lula: Brazil Can Repay Africa Debt Via Agriculture

Brasília – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Brazil has a debt to Africa that can be repaid through solidarity, technology transfer, and support for local agricultural development. According to Lula, Brazil's experience in food production should be shared as a tool to combat hunger and poverty worldwide.

Lula and other government representatives with ministers of the African UnionPalácio do Itamaraty, Brasilia – DF. Foto: Ricardo Stuckert / PR

“We owe 350 years during which this country exploited a large part of the African people. And I'm aware that Brazil cannot repay this in money, also because it cannot be measured in money. Brazil can repay through solidarity, through technology transfer, so that you can produce part of what we produce,” said the president to agriculture ministers from African Union countries.

Lula attended the opening of the 2nd Brazil-Africa Dialogue on Food Security, Fight Against Hunger, and Rural Development on Monday (19). The event runs until Thursday (22) in Brasília, aiming to strengthen Brazil's ties with African countries and promote cooperation.

The meeting brings together more than 40 delegations from African countries, representatives of international organizations, multilateral development banks, research institutions, family farming organizations and cooperatives, and private sector entities. The program includes field visits focused on agricultural technology around Brasília and Petrolina.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda



