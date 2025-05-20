Lula: Brazil Can Repay Africa Debt Via Agriculture
“We owe 350 years during which this country exploited a large part of the African people. And I'm aware that Brazil cannot repay this in money, also because it cannot be measured in money. Brazil can repay through solidarity, through technology transfer, so that you can produce part of what we produce,” said the president to agriculture ministers from African Union countries.
Lula attended the opening of the 2nd Brazil-Africa Dialogue on Food Security, Fight Against Hunger, and Rural Development on Monday (19). The event runs until Thursday (22) in Brasília, aiming to strengthen Brazil's ties with African countries and promote cooperation.
The meeting brings together more than 40 delegations from African countries, representatives of international organizations, multilateral development banks, research institutions, family farming organizations and cooperatives, and private sector entities. The program includes field visits focused on agricultural technology around Brasília and Petrolina.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
The post Lula: Brazil can repay Africa debt via agriculture appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
