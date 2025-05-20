King, Malta PM Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting with Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela on Monday, discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

During the meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, which was attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Abela's visit in enhancing the strong ties between Jordan and Malta, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King said the signing of the cooperation agreement and memorandums of understanding between the governments of Jordan and Malta reflects the shared commitment to increasing collaboration between the private sectors of the two countries.

For his part, Prime Minister Abela commended Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty, to promote stability and peace in the region, and provide medical care for Gaza's children, as well as refuge and assistance to Syrian refugees, the statement said.

The King and Prime Minister Abela highlighted the importance of coordination between the two countries regarding receiving sick and injured children from Gaza for medical treatment.

The meeting also touched on current developments in the region, with His Majesty reiterating the need to immediately reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the continued flow of humanitarian aid, and step up international efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region.

The King said escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and attempts to displace Palestinians threaten the stability of the entire region, according to the statement.

His Majesty said Jordan remains committed to working with allies and neighbouring countries to achieve peace, praising Malta's role in this regard.

The King and the prime minister of Malta witnessed the signing of a framework agreement for cooperation between the two countries, and three memorandums of understanding in the fields of water and energy, tourism, and archiving and language exchange.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources SalehKharabsheh, Malta's Ambassador to Jordan George Said Zammit, and the accompanying Maltese delegation attended the meeting.