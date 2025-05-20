Army Downs Drone In Foiled Drug Smuggling Operation On Eastern Border
According to an official military source from the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF), border guard units, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected a drone attempting to illegally enter Jordanian airspace, according to an army statement.
The drone was tracked, intercepted and brought down, and its illicit cargo was recovered on Jordanian soil, and the seized materials have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation, the source said.
Reaffirming its commitment to protecting the Kingdom's borders and resources, the JAF emphasized their resolve to respond decisively to any attempt at infiltration or smuggling.
