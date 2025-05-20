PSD Chief, Palestinian Counterpart Discuss Cooperation
During the meeting, held at PSD headquarters, Maaytah reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to implementing Royal directives aimed at strengthening partnerships with regional and international law enforcement agencies, with a special focus on cooperation with the Palestinian police.
He highlighted the PSD's ongoing efforts to build the capacities of Palestinian police personnel and support institutional development to help achieve the highest standards of performance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Saqqa commended the PSD's advancements across various domains and its ability to provide security and humanitarian services in line with international best practices. He also expressed interest in drawing on the PSD's accumulated expertise to support the development of Palestinian police capabilities.
