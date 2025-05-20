Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PSD Chief, Palestinian Counterpart Discuss Cooperation


2025-05-20 02:19:34
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah on Tuesday met with Palestinian Police Chief Maj. Gen. Allam Saqqa and his accompanying delegation to discuss cooperation, particularly in the field of training.

During the meeting, held at PSD headquarters, Maaytah reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to implementing Royal directives aimed at strengthening partnerships with regional and international law enforcement agencies, with a special focus on cooperation with the Palestinian police.

He highlighted the PSD's ongoing efforts to build the capacities of Palestinian police personnel and support institutional development to help achieve the highest standards of performance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Saqqa commended the PSD's advancements across various domains and its ability to provide security and humanitarian services in line with international best practices. He also expressed interest in drawing on the PSD's accumulated expertise to support the development of Palestinian police capabilities.

MENAFN20052025000028011005ID1109573477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search