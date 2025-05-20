HILTON AMERICAS-HOUSTON ANNOUNCES MEMORIAL DAY OFFER TO KICK-OFF SUMMER
Experience an unforgettable summer staycation at Hilton Americas-Houston in the heart of downtown
HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Americas-Houston is kicking-off summer with a special Memorial Day offer, available exclusively to book from Wednesday, May 21 through Tuesday, May 27, 2025 for stays from Wednesday, May 21 through Sunday, August 31, 2025 . Guests can enjoy special rates starting at $199, which include daily breakfast for each registered adult and complimentary breakfast for children under five.
Perfect for a staycation and for all types of travelers, the 1,207 room property features a host of premium amenities, including a spa with skyline views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and exquisite dining options. With flavors for all, Lobby Bar features globally inspired fare and beverages, 1600 Bar + Grille serves local seasonal product, R24 Rooftop Lounge pairs signature cocktails with spectacular skyline views, and a full-service Starbucks offers light refreshments for guests on the go.
This summer, guests can indulge in a range of treatments or massages at Skyline Spa , including the Tropical Glow Escape , a seasonal experience featuring a 50-minute brightening vitamin facial complemented by a 30-minute coconut mango massage. Meanwhile, families can cool off at the indoor pool. After a day of relaxation, visitors can spend time outdoors at Discovery Green, Toyota Center, or Daikin Park, all just steps from the hotel, for a sunset walk before dinner.
Additionally, guests staying on Executive Level floors and Hilton Honors Diamond members can enjoy all-day access to the R24 Rooftop Lounge , which offers breakfast, snacks, and breathtaking views of the Houston skyline.
To book the hotel's Memorial Day offer or an upcoming stay, please visit the hotel's website here .
SOURCE Hilton Americas-HoustonWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment