HILTON AMERICAS-HOUSTON ANNOUNCES MEMORIAL DAY OFFER TO KICK-OFF SUMMER

Experience an unforgettable summer staycation at Hilton Americas-Houston in the heart of downtown

HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Americas-Houston is kicking-off summer with a special Memorial Day offer, available exclusively to book from Wednesday, May 21 through Tuesday, May 27, 2025 for stays from Wednesday, May 21 through Sunday, August 31, 2025 . Guests can enjoy special rates starting at $199, which include daily breakfast for each registered adult and complimentary breakfast for children under five.

Perfect for a staycation and for all types of travelers, the 1,207 room property features a host of premium amenities, including a spa with skyline views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and exquisite dining options. With flavors for all, Lobby Bar features globally inspired fare and beverages, 1600 Bar + Grille serves local seasonal product, R24 Rooftop Lounge pairs signature cocktails with spectacular skyline views, and a full-service Starbucks offers light refreshments for guests on the go.

This summer, guests can indulge in a range of treatments or massages at Skyline Spa , including the Tropical Glow Escape , a seasonal experience featuring a 50-minute brightening vitamin facial complemented by a 30-minute coconut mango massage. Meanwhile, families can cool off at the indoor pool. After a day of relaxation, visitors can spend time outdoors at Discovery Green, Toyota Center, or Daikin Park, all just steps from the hotel, for a sunset walk before dinner.

Additionally, guests staying on Executive Level floors and Hilton Honors Diamond members can enjoy all-day access to the R24 Rooftop Lounge , which offers breakfast, snacks, and breathtaking views of the Houston skyline.

To book the hotel's Memorial Day offer or an upcoming stay, please visit the hotel's website here .

SOURCE Hilton Americas-Houston

