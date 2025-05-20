Axios Harris Poll Names Kroger One Of America's Most Visible And Trusted Companies

CINCINNATI, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) today announced its inclusion among the 2025 Axios Harris Poll 100, an annual ranking of the reputations of the most visible companies in the U.S.

"As America's grocer, we understand our responsibility to provide fresh, affordable food so families can make the meals they love," said Ron Sargent, Chairman and CEO of Kroger. "Every day, our teams are focused on the customer, keeping prices low and creating meaningful careers. We appreciate Harris recognizing Kroger's commitment to our customers and associates."

The Axios Harris Poll is a trusted ranking of the reputations of companies most on the minds of Americans, with a framework used by Harris since 1999. Through the survey, respondents evaluate reputations against key dimensions such as ethics, trust, vision and products and services. Kroger has regularly received high marks on the survey, consistently ranking among America's most visible and trusted companies.

Kroger is committed to supporting healthy, thriving communities through its signature Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan. Since launching its impact plan in 2017, the retailer has provided $1.5 billion to support hunger relief, which includes 815 million pounds of surplus fresh food rescued, totaling more than 3.9 billion meals directed to communities.

This year, the retailer has organized Kroger Community Days, where volunteers and communities gather to pack a million meals with U.S. Hunger. With events taking place across the country, Kroger plans on packing more than three million meals this year with associates and community volunteers. To learn more about Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste progress visit here .

"Kroger's continued inclusion in the Axios Harris Poll 100 underscores the company's unwavering commitment to building communities free from hunger and waste," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "With the support of our dedicated associates, community members and customers, we are able to will provide nourishing meals for families to improve food security and health across the U.S. and work toward a future where no one has to go to bed hungry."

The Kroger Co., recognized for its industry-leading benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:INTM , was honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring , named a best workplace for diverse professionals by Mogul , earned recognition from Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED