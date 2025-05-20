Wahl® Pledges $15,000 To Animal Shelters, Calls On Public To Choose Top Rescue Dog Transformation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For the 14th year, Wahland Greater Good Charities , a global nonprofit, have teamed up to find shelter dogs in need. Wahldonated much-needed grooming supplies and in return rescue organizations from across the country shared some of the most inspiring Before and After photos imaginable - including the

"Here at Wahl®, we are proud to support shelters that save lives every day," said Zach Wyer, Senior Director of Marketing for Wahl. "A good bath and grooming uncovers some of the most vulnerable pets' hidden potential to find families looking to adopt. And, as a marketer, this is the most rewarding and inspirational part of the job."

How To Vote for Your Favorite Dirty Dog

Visit @WahlPets on TikTok to watch each finalist's transformation story. Then, vote by commenting #WahlDirtyDogsContest on your favorite video, there is no limit to the number of comments allowed per person. Voting is open through June 13, 2025 . By commenting, you can win, too. Each comment will be entered in a sweepstakes to win a Wahl® Pets Prize Pack. The dog's video with the most comments wins a $10,000 grant for their shelter, with 2nd place winning $3,000 and 3rd place winning $2,000. Each of these monetary grants will have a huge impact on giving even more dogs a shot at a new beginning.

Meet the Top 3 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2025

After hundreds of submissions showcasing some of the most dramatic grooming makeovers, three incredible dogs stood out. Each of the following finalists has an unforgettable story, a stunning transformation-and a second chance at life thanks to the work of their dedicated shelters:

Gizmo

Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society (Birmingham, AL)

Locked in a dark basement and buried under pounds of matted fur, Gizmo couldn't walk, see, or even eat. After nearly two hours of careful grooming, more than two pounds of filthy, painful matting were removed, revealing a tiny dog ready to see the world again. Today, Gizmo is thriving, tail wagging, and awaiting his forever home!

Mattie

Shelter: Rescue Me WV Inc (Martinsburg, WV)

Mattie was discovered in a filthy hoarding situation, trapped in a crate barely big enough for a cat. Beneath her painful mats, her skin was covered in burns. Once rescued, she received the grooming, care, and love she needed-and quickly stole the hearts of her foster family, who officially adopted her. Mattie now lives every day safe, adored, and clean.

Lenny Kravitz

Shelter: Pinky Paws Search & Rescue (Selma, CA)

Found wandering a dirt road near a chicken farm, this matted mystery pup was covered in ticks and dreadlocks-but full of joy. Five pounds of matted fur later, and Lenny emerged a whole new dog. Now renamed Marzipan, he lives a pampered life in Pennsylvania, complete with matching pajamas and snow day adventures.

Wahl® is also proud to continue its partnership with animal advocate Lee Asher , who has made it his mission to raise awareness about shelter animals through rescue work, advocacy, and education. Asher travels the country to highlight the magic of pet adoption and operates an animal sanctuary that provides care for at-risk animals.

"The Dirty Dogs Contest is one of my favorite campaigns because it shows what rescue work is all about-taking a dog who's been forgotten and helping them shine," said Lee Asher, animal advocate and founder of The Asher House . "It's amazing what a simple groom can do for a dog's confidence, comfort, and adoptability. These dogs just need a little help to show the world who they really are."

For official contest rules, visit dirtydogscontest .

About Wahl Pet Products

Wahl® offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl® is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA .

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood or follow Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and TikTok .

