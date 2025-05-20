Richard Ziskind, Chief Marketing Officer Of Alerion Aviation, Takes On New Role As Chief Of Staff To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this strategic role, Richard will work closely with Robert Seidel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and provide direct support to the executive leadership team on high-level initiatives, special projects, and long-term strategic planning. His experience, insight, and deep commitment to excellence will continue to benefit Alerion as we pursue our next phase of growth.

Since joining Alerion as Chief Commercial Officer, Richard has played a central role in strengthening the company's commercial operations, developing aircraft management and charter services, and building strong relationships with owners, clients, and partners. His leadership has been instrumental in positioning Alerion as a trusted name in private aviation.

Daniel Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of Alerion Aviation, commented:

"Richard has been a driving force in Alerion's evolution and growth. His leadership, integrity, and strategic insight have elevated every part of our commercial operation. In his new role as Chief of Staff, I look forward to continuing to work alongside him and Robert Seidel as we build on Alerion's momentum and pursue long-term success."

All of us at Alerion extend our sincere thanks to Richard for his ongoing dedication and look forward to his continued contributions in this new capacity. Please join us in congratulating him on this important transition.

About Alerion Aviation

Alerion Aviation, with bases in New York Florida's West Plam Beach and Miami Executive Airport in Opa Locka and California, provides an unmatched level of service, safety, and privacy for private jet charters as well as aircraft management, maintenance, and worldwide aviation consulting. It manages and operates a fleet of over 17 midsize, super-mid, and heavy jets, all available for charter. The company's commitment to safety has garnered prestigious, third-party ratings, including the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, Wyvern, and IS-BAO (International Standard for Business Aviation Operations) Stage 3 certification. For more information, please call (855.359.2576) or visit flyalerion

