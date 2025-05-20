Lone Wolf Teams Up With Payload To Launch LW Pay, Simplifying Agent Payment Management

DALLAS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf, a leader in real estate software solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Payload, an innovative payment technology provider, to launch LW Pay , a modern and efficient payment management solution built into Lone Wolf Back Office. This partnership with Payload, most recently featured on the T3 Tech 200 Real Estate Almanac for their expertise in digital payment management, aims to empower brokers to simplify financial operations and transform how agent and office expenses are managed across brokerages.

Every real estate brokerage thrives on efficiency, and LW Pay is poised to make complex financial processes seamless and manageable. Designed specifically for brokers, LW Pay streamlines every aspect of payment management, from tracking agent credit card transactions to processing vendor payments, eliminating the need for tedious manual reconciliations.

Innovative Features that Lead the Way

With cutting-edge technology powered by Payload, LW Pay delivers a robust suite of features tailored to meet the financial needs of brokerages:

Effortless Expense Management : Fully integrated into Lone Wolf Back Office, LW Pay transforms expense tracking by providing real-time insight into agent and office spending, offering instant visibility without the need for messy spreadsheets or paper trails.

Unparalleled Security Standards : Built on Payload's trusted technology, LW Pay protects sensitive payment data with industry-leading encryption, fraud prevention tools, and strict compliance with security protocols. Brokers can handle financial transactions with confidence and peace of mind.

Flexible Payment Options : Whether managing agent splits, paying vendors, or handling operational expenses, LW Pay accommodates all payment methods, including credit cards, ACH transfers, and digital wallets.

Real-Time Transparency : No more guesswork or delays. LW Pay offers detailed reporting tools that provide an instant view of every dollar, delivering the clarity brokerages need to stay on top of their finances.

A Win-Win Solution for Brokers and Agents

LW Pay doesn't just boost operational efficiency; it enhances the experience for agents as well. By offering a streamlined and organized transaction process, agents can focus less on sorting out finances and more on building client relationships. The result? A stronger foundation for brokers and happier, more productive teams.

Simplify, Modernize, and Grow with Confidence

"Payload partnership with Lone Wolf is a perfect match. Payload's expertise in automating payments will deliver Lone Wolf customers a significant competitive advantage," says Zach Jacob, Vice President of Partnerships at Payload. "LW Pay powered by Payload is built to help companies master expense management with simplicity, transparency, and precision, so they can focus on growing their businesses and nurturing success for their agents."

Brokers can implement LW Pay quickly and seamlessly, with the bonus of expert support every step of the way, ensuring an uncompromised experience for everyone involved. This partnership reflects Lone Wolf's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that redefine real estate operations and pave the way for long-term growth.

Experience the Future of Payment Management

Take the guesswork out of expenses and the hassle out of financial processes. With LW Pay, brokers can modernize their operations, improve agent satisfaction, and create greater opportunities for growth. To learn more about how LW Pay can transform your brokerage's finances, visit .

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, Inc. is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, teams, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits-from leads to transactions to back office to analytics. Lone Wolf's headquarters are in Dallas, TX.

About Payload

About Payload: Payload is a leading provider of payment automation solutions, specializing in streamlining inbound and outbound payment workflows for real estate and other industries traditionally reliant on check and wire payments. Payload offers a wide range of off-the-shelf payment tools, and uses a cutting-edge API architecture to seamlessly integrate into key business platforms, streamlining historically manual payments using ACH, Instant Payments (FedNow and Real-Time Payments), Check21, mobile wallets and the major Card Networks. Payload holds both SOC 2 Type 2 and PCI Level 1 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, privacy, and compliance in handling sensitive financial information.

