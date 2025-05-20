Demotech, Inc. To Review Property, Casualty, Life, Health, And Title Insurance Operating Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Demotech, Inc. for a review of the operating results of 2024, which will include a comparison and contrast to prior period results. Registration is complementary and can be found at .

Each session will focus on an industry sector, reviewing and discussing the latest several years of public, market information. Historical key metrics including liquidity, leverage, and high-risk assets will be discussed. Emerging and pertinent topics including catastrophe reinsurance, technology and claims litigation, longevity risk, annuity sales, economic factors impacting title insurance, and other sector specific topics will also be featured.

Registrants will receive presentation materials appropriate for internal reviews, comparison and discussions. Register at .

Joseph Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech noted that "Our long-tenured, credentialed staff has prepared informative and timely presentations of the public financial information that shapes industry results. We look forward to seeing you next week. Register for one or for all of these sessions."