Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Demotech, Inc. To Review Property, Casualty, Life, Health, And Title Insurance Operating Results


2025-05-20 02:16:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Demotech, Inc. for a review of the operating results of 2024, which will include a comparison and contrast to prior period results. Registration is complementary and can be found at .

Each session will focus on an industry sector, reviewing and discussing the latest several years of public, market information. Historical key metrics including liquidity, leverage, and high-risk assets will be discussed. Emerging and pertinent topics including catastrophe reinsurance, technology and claims litigation, longevity risk, annuity sales, economic factors impacting title insurance, and other sector specific topics will also be featured.

Registrants will receive presentation materials appropriate for internal reviews, comparison and discussions. Register at .

Joseph Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech noted that "Our long-tenured, credentialed staff has prepared informative and timely presentations of the public financial information that shapes industry results. We look forward to seeing you next week. Register for one or for all of these sessions."

May 27

P&C Industry Highlights

May 28

Life and Health Industry Highlights

May 29

Title Insurance Industry Highlights

About Demotech, Inc.
 Established in 1985, Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm located in Columbus, Ohio. Demotech has served the insurance industry by providing objective and independent Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurance companies, Life & Health insurance companies, and Title underwriters, among others. As the first company to have its rating process formally reviewed and accepted by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD, Demotech has been leveling the playing field by offering FSRs to insurers of all sizes. As of July 11, 2022, Demotech is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) in the class of ratings for insurance companies. Visit for additional information.

SOURCE Demotech, Inc.

