Melmed Law Group Named Top 25 Employment Law Firm; Jonathan Melmed Recognized As 2025 Legal Visionary

2025-05-20 02:16:19
LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to share that it has been named one of the Top 25 Labor & Employment Law Firms in Los Angeles County. This recognition highlights the firm's continued growth and its commitment to advocating for employees across California.

In addition, Jonathan Melmed, founder of Melmed Law Group, has once again been selected as a Legal Visionary in 2025 by the Los Angeles Times. This marks a continued recognition of his leadership, innovation, and dedication to protecting the rights of workers through high-impact employment litigation.

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassmen t, discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

