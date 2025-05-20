Reverend Barbara Lane Celebrates Healing Community, National Recognition, And Ongoing Mission To Empower Survivors

Barbara Lane

Barbara Lane with Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews magazine and marketing manager for the Independent Press Award and the NYC Big Book Award.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reverend Barbara Lane , MA, OMC, best-selling author and nationally respected trauma recovery advocate, continues to make a powerful impact by helping survivors reclaim their lives and reconnect with emotional wholeness.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Reverend Lane hosted her first virtual community discussion, The Power of Acceptance. Participants across the country attended this heartfelt evening of healing, reflection, and connection. The event was met with resounding praise, with attendees calling it a transformative experience. Many are already signed up for the next session. For more information, click here: workshops

One attendee says,“I'm so grateful I showed up for Reverend Lane's Power of Acceptance session. In just one evening, I gained practical ways to soothe the echoes of my childhood pain, all in a genuinely caring and judgment‐free space. I never felt pressured to reveal more than I wanted, and that simple respect for our boundaries gave me a new sense of power over my vulnerability.”

The next free ONLINE community gathering will take place on Wednesday, June 11, 20025, at 7:00 PM ET, and the topic will be Understanding Feelings. This session will explore how emotions relate to unresolved childhood trauma and how learning to name, understand, and express those feelings can support lasting inner healing.

These gatherings are inspired by Lane's groundbreaking workbook, What Your Inner Child Knows: Nine Steps to Rescue Your Abused Inner Child . This book provides a step-by-step process to help survivors reconnect with their wounded inner child and begin the process of self-rescue. With more than 25 years of experience working with individuals, couples, and families, Reverend Lane brings empathy, expertise, and lived wisdom to every interaction.

Reverend Lane recently traveled to New York City to receive the 2024 New Non-Fiction Winner Award for her memoir, Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story . The book tells the powerful story of her healing journey alongside her ten sisters after surviving childhood trauma. It continues to resonate with readers across the globe, following her 2023 recognition as a Distinguished Favorite in the Independent Press Award.

During the New York awards ceremony, Reverend Lane was invited to offer a blessing before the meal to an international audience of over 250 guests, marking yet another moment in which her voice brought unity, peace, and hope to a diverse gathering of hearts.“As a survivor, alongside my ten sisters, I know firsthand the pain of childhood trauma,” Lane shared.“It is my calling to offer others the same opportunity for healing that we embraced, and I am honored to walk beside those ready to begin that journey.”

Here is Lane's prayer for the award dinner:

"Let us bow our heads and take a moment to center ourselves in holy gratitude. Tonight, we join together in the celebration of a common thread, our gifts of creativity. Let us express our gratitude to the Supreme Creator from whom our gifts flow. Together we give thanks to Gabby and Ted for their tireless effort to lift us up through the recognition of our achievements here this evening. Let us be grateful for the community created at this gathering, and may the bounty we are about to receive be blessed. Together we all say, Amen," says Lane.

About Reverend Barbara Lane:

Reverend Barbara Lane, MA, OMC, is a nationally respected trauma healing therapist, award-winning author, and ministerial counselor dedicated to guiding individuals on their path to recovery from childhood trauma and emotional wounds. With over 25 years of professional experience working with individuals, couples, and families, she has become a compassionate voice of hope, helping survivors rebuild their lives with renewed purpose, self-compassion, and joy.

Reverend Lane is the author of the acclaimed memoir Broken Water, which chronicles the powerful healing journey she and her ten sisters undertook after surviving profound childhood trauma. The book received the 2024 New Non-Fiction Winner Award and was honored as a Distinguished Favorite by the Independent Press Award in 2023. Her companion workbook, What Your Inner Child Knows: Nine Steps to Rescue Your Abused Inner Child, is a practical and emotionally accessible guide designed to help survivors connect with their inner child, develop emotional resilience, and take empowered steps toward healing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.