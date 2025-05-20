Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Held 11Th Annual Luncheon 2025

SWCRF Logo

Kobi Halperin, Susan Pernick, Marion Waxman, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Jani Gerard (Image Credit: PMC / Mark Sagliocco)

Honoree Susan Pernick (Image Credit: PMC / Mark Sagliocco)

Akris Collection Models (Image Credit: PMC / Mark Sagliocco)

Atmosphere (Image Credit: PMC / Mark Sagliocco)

Luncheon Honored Susan Pernick and AKRIS Held a Live Fashion Presentation of their Spring/Summer 2025 collection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 11th Annual Waxman Luncheon, benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), took place in New York City at the Riverpark restaurant. The fundraising event honored Susan Pernick and featured a live Spring/Summer 2025 fashion presentation from the couture brand Akris. More than 150 people attended the event helping to raise nearly $200,000 for cancer research.This year's honoree was philanthropist Susan Pernick, who was recognized for her commitment to supporting cancer research. Her philanthropic journey is notable, supporting numerous organizations across social causes: education, women's health, the arts, and Judaism. Susan's expertise in the arts led her to serve as the American President of Shenkar College of Engineering, Art, and Design in Ramat Gan, Israel, where she sits on the Board of Directors.As with previous years, the Waxman Luncheon's highly anticipated live and silent auctions offered guests the chance to support groundbreaking cancer research while bidding on unique and exceptional items. This year's highlights included an iconic hooded blazer from Eleventy Milano, a luxurious Maximilian cashmere cape trimmed in fox fur, statement handbags from Fendi, Jimmy Choo, Akris, Tod's, and Carlos Falchi, and a trip to Paris for Fashion Week to name a few. The exclusive raffle prize was a Paul Morelli WILD CHILD Lariat - an 18k yellow gold necklace set with multicolored stones, valued at $12,000.Major donors and sponsors included Aneka, Monarch Knitting Machinery, Palm Bay International, and UNSAID. Gif bag donors included Coty, Covergirl, The Jewelry Group, Alexander by Design, The Laundress, Neuhaus Chocolates, Ralph Lauren, and Rimmel. Flowers were donated by EROS Flowers NYC.Notable attendees included: Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Susan Pernick, Ryan Schoenfeld (The Mark Foundation), Fern Mallis, Susan Gutfreund, Kobi Halperin, Pamela Morgan, Lisa Herbert-Winter, Jean Shafiroff.The Event Chairs were Mrs. Marion Waxman, Jani Gerard, and Dina Koutroumanis. The Event Co-Chairs were Erica Linden-Fineberg, Nancy Litman, and Helen Vaysman. The Event Committee was composed of Sarah Irby, Orital Karelic, Allison Ross, Lorri Scott, and Bettina Waxman.About The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) is a leading international nonprofit organization committed to eradicating cancer through innovative and collaborative research. Since its founding in 1976, SWCRF has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of over 200 distinguished scientists worldwide. At the forefront of a global effort to confront the increasing incidence of cancer associated with aging, the Foundation funds cross-institutional research aimed at identifying and correcting abnormal gene functions that drive both cancer and aging. SWCRF is dedicated to advancing minimally toxic therapies to prevent and treat cancer, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.For more information, visitIG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

