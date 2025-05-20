Pumpalarm Offers Cellular Floor Water Detector Kit

Indianapolis-based company offers a reliable, power-independent water detection solution for continuous basement monitoring.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PumpAlarm , a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions, offers Cellular Floor Water Detector Kit , designed to protect residential and commercial spaces from unexpected water damage. The kit includes the company's signature PumpAlarm unit and a battery-powered floor water sensor that delivers immediate cellular notifications when water is detected.

Unlike traditional Wi-Fi-based systems that may fail during power outages, this cellular-based, battery-powered solution ensures uninterrupted operation-even in emergencies. This makes it especially valuable for basements, equipment rooms, or flood-prone areas, where early detection can prevent costly damage.

Founded in 2013, PumpAlarm leverages over two decades of industry knowledge through its affiliate, OmniSite, which supplies monitoring systems to municipalities across the United States. Recognizing a gap in residential protection during outages, President and CEO Tom Ward led the development of this resilient, user-friendly product.

The Cellular Floor Water Detector Kit is built for durability, features professional-grade components, and comes with clear, step-by-step installation instructions. It includes a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty. Customers nationwide benefit from PumpAlarm's personalized support and industry expertise.

PumpAlarm recently joined the DriBot, LLC family, expanding its capabilities with complementary technologies like the Home Flood Prevention Appliance. With Tom Ward's 40 years of experience in cellular water monitoring, the company continues to develop innovative, high-quality solutions for both residential and commercial users.

Why Choose PumpAlarm?

.Immediate cellular alerts when water is detected

.Fully functional during power outages (battery-powered sensor)

.Simple, guided installation process

.Professional-grade reliability and build quality

.Personalized customer support from experienced water monitoring experts

PumpAlarm is committed to providing reliable, easy-to-use monitoring tools that offer peace of mind, safety, and efficiency. Whether for a homeowner or a business, the Cellular Floor Water Detector Kit delivers essential early-warning protection.

For more information about the Cellular Floor Water Detector Kit or other monitoring solutions, visit or call +1 888-454-5051. The company's online shop is available at shop , and additional resources can be found on their blog at blog/the-pumpalarm-blog-1 .

About PumpAlarm

PumpAlarm (about-us ) is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

