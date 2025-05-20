Philadelphia Honors Judith M. Von Seldeneck With Street Dedication: 1400 Sansom Becomes 'Judith M. Von Seldeneck Way'

Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership, Service, and Impact in Philadelphia Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership, Service, and Impact in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Philadelphia will officially dedicate the 1400 block of Sansom Street as Judith M. von Seldeneck Way, honoring one of the city's most influential civic and business leaders for her decades of service and lasting contributions to the region.Hosted by Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, the ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 3:00 PM, and will include remarks from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and former Mayor Michael A. Nutter, followed by the unveiling of the new street sign.Judee von Seldeneck is a pioneering entrepreneur, civic leader, and philanthropist who has helped shape the landscape of Philadelphia's business and nonprofit communities for more than five decades. As the Founder and Chair of DSG Global (Diversified Search Group), one of the nation's top executive search firms, von Seldeneck has played a key role in placing transformational leaders in organizations across the country.She has served as Chair of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and has long been a trusted advisor to business, government, and nonprofit leaders. In 2021, she launched the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women, which provides catalytic grants to women-owned businesses in the region-further demonstrating her deep commitment to economic equity, local entrepreneurship, and long-term community impact.As Mayor Cherelle L. Parker shared during DSG Global's 50th Anniversary celebration:“Judee von Seldeneck, I thank you for your leadership and for being an example for me to follow. You had no way of knowing you would become a role model-someone whose legacy continues to inspire me to lead with purpose and strive to be even an ounce of the change-maker you have been for this city.”Members of the media are encouraged to attend the public ceremony, which will take place at the corner of Broad and Sansom Streets.

