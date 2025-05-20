Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pro News Flash Video: Bitcoin Shrugs Off Moody's Downgrade US


In today's episode, we're diving into why nothing seems to stop Bitcoin-not even a US credit downgrade or a $20M Coinbase breach! Retail traders are in full control, global risk appetite is booming, and BTC is riding the momentum. Plus, we'll touch on Trump's latest crypto stunt and what it means for the market. Is Bitcoin gearing up to smash through 107K? Or will rising fraud risks slow things down?

