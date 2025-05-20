Multitude AG Board Of Directors Elects Deputy Chairperson And Decides On Committee Compositions
Zug, 20 May 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: CH1398992755, WKN: A40VJN) (“Multitude” or“Company”) announces the following appointments made by its Board of Directors today:
Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors
Jorma Jokela has been appointed as Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors.
Audit Committee
Marion Khüny has been appointed as Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Ari Tiukkanen and Mika Ståhlberg have been appointed as members of the committee.
Risk Committee
Marion Khüny has been appointed as Chairperson of the Risk Committee. Ari Tiukkanen and Mika Ståhlberg have been appointed as members of the committee.
People and Culture Committee
Ari Tiukkanen has been appointed as Chairperson of the People and Culture Committee, following his election to the committee at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 13 May 2025. The other members of the committee, as elected by the AGM, are Jorma Jokela and Lea Liigus.
About Multitude AG:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 264 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.
