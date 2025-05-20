4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2025 (News With Additional Features)
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2025
Robust balance sheet and cash position
Definitive agreement to sell TBI Bank – subject to customary regulatory approvals
20 May 2025. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2025 (the 'Period').
Operational highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
“We've had a strong start to the year, with net profit up 53% year-on-year to €15 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 23% year-on-year to €43 million in Q1 2025. The demand for credit remains robust, and we continue to prioritise credit quality over volumes.
“Selling TBI Bank will enhance our strategic focus on expanding our Online business and provides financial flexibility to reshape our capital structure.”
