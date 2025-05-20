EQS-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

BESS projects: hep solar signs Memorandum of Understanding with Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

BESS projects: hep solar signs Memorandum of Understanding with Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions



Güglingen, 20 May 2025 – The German-based solar specialist hep solar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions (Toshiba ESS) establishing a future partnership. In the partnership hep solar will take over the development of several sites in Japan for high-voltage (HV) battery energy storage system (BESS) projects. Toshiba ESS will serve as a partner for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) as well as sales through aggregation services. With the further expansion of renewable energies worldwide, battery energy storage systems are playing an increasingly important role. This is because they help to improve the reliability of the electricity grid by introducing electricity into the grid when too little is produced on the one hand and counteracting negative prices by storing the excess electricity produced on the other. This can help to stabilize the power grid in the future. Martin Vogt, Global Head of Project Development at hep solar:“The partnership with Toshiba ESS is a significant milestone for hep solar and marks our company's entry into the BESS sector. We look forward to developing the first BESS systems in the coming months.” Shigeki Yamane, Senior Director of Project Execution at hep solar:“Japan's high-voltage BESS market is experiencing aggressive growth through the 2028 financial year due to government energy policies. This creates an excellent opportunity to develop and achieve Commercial Operation Date on high-voltage BESS projects by 2028. Beyond our initial two projects in Hokkaido, we plan to pursue potential project candidates in profitable areas such as Tohoku and Kanto. We will work closely with Toshiba ESS on selection engineering to meet our targets.” Yuji Shimada, General Manager at Toshiba ESS:“We hope to use this MOU as an opportunity to further expand project development with hep solar.”



About hep solar

hep solar is a specialist for solar investments and solar parks. The owner-managed family business from Baden-Württemberg develops, builds, operates and finances solar parks all over the world, but especially in Germany, Japan and North America. For over 15 years, hep solar has been combining know-how in the operational management of solar parks with a high level of expertise in the financial sector. The company covers the entire solar energy value chain: from project development and construction to long-term operation. Through international solar investments, hep solar offers investors the opportunity to participate in the global expansion of solar energy. hep solar employs more than 200 people worldwide with offices in Germany, Japan, the USA and Canada.



