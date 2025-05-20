BESS Projects: Hep Solar Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
BESS projects: hep solar signs Memorandum of Understanding with Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
With the further expansion of renewable energies worldwide, battery energy storage systems are playing an increasingly important role. This is because they help to improve the reliability of the electricity grid by introducing electricity into the grid when too little is produced on the one hand and counteracting negative prices by storing the excess electricity produced on the other. This can help to stabilize the power grid in the future.
Martin Vogt, Global Head of Project Development at hep solar:“The partnership with Toshiba ESS is a significant milestone for hep solar and marks our company's entry into the BESS sector. We look forward to developing the first BESS systems in the coming months.”
Shigeki Yamane, Senior Director of Project Execution at hep solar:“Japan's high-voltage BESS market is experiencing aggressive growth through the 2028 financial year due to government energy policies. This creates an excellent opportunity to develop and achieve Commercial Operation Date on high-voltage BESS projects by 2028. Beyond our initial two projects in Hokkaido, we plan to pursue potential project candidates in profitable areas such as Tohoku and Kanto. We will work closely with Toshiba ESS on selection engineering to meet our targets.”
Yuji Shimada, General Manager at Toshiba ESS:“We hope to use this MOU as an opportunity to further expand project development with hep solar.”
