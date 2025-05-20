EQS-News: More Impact AG / Key word(s): Patent

More Impact AG: Patent granted in the US for innovative Speedinject technology

More Impact AG: Patent granted in the US for innovative Speedinject technology Frankfurt/Main, May 20, 2025 – More Impact AG (ISIN: DE000A1PG979,“More Impact”), a listed high-tech medical hub, has announced that a patent has been granted in the United States for its Speedinject needle-free injection technology. Speedinject was developed by More Impact subsidiary The Key Unternehmensberatung GmbH (“The Key”). This marks another important step forward in the company's internationalization strategy. Speedinject's technological innovation enables active ingredients to be administered without needles. The technology is ideal, for example, for administering drugs for diabetes and weight loss and has been tailored to the requirements of the US market, among others. There is growing demand in the US for effective, patient-friendly, and environmentally friendly solutions, particularly in obesity treatment. The More Impact subsidiary is thus addressing a rapidly growing future market in the pharmaceutical sector. According to current market analyses, the average annual growth rate (CAGR) for weight loss injections worldwide is expected to exceed 18% (2023-2030). Speedinject uses an electromagnetically driven system for intramuscular injection and completely dispenses with conventional needles. The system offers a precise, painless, and hygienic solution and leaves behind hardly any waste except for a recyclable glass cartridge. A biodegradable cartridge variant is already in development. The technology, which has now been granted a US patent, is particularly well suited for patients with needle phobia or chronic injection needs and also offers a sustainable alternative to conventional prefilled syringes, which generate large amounts of hazardous waste.



The granting of the US patent means that Speedinject can now be launched on the market at the end of 2025, not only in the EU, where the relevant patents have already been granted. Under the protection of the US patent, it will now also be possible to market Speedinject in the US. The US pharmaceutical market is the largest in the world, worth USD 634 billion (as of 2024), and is expected to grow to USD 884 billion over the next five years. Accordingly, More Impact sees great economic potential for Speedinject in the US market. About More Impact AG More Impact AG is a listed high-tech medical hub that specializes in the development and support of innovative companies in the medical field. With a focus on securing patents and commercializing product innovations, More Impact contributes to making cutting-edge MedTech technologies accessible to a broad part of the population and sustainably improving global healthcare. Strategic acquisitions and divestitures of companies, divisions or individual patents round off the business model. Contact – Investor & Media Relations

