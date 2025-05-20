More Impact AG: Patent Granted In The US For Innovative Speedinject Technology
Frankfurt/Main, May 20, 2025 – More Impact AG (ISIN: DE000A1PG979,“More Impact”), a listed high-tech medical hub, has announced that a patent has been granted in the United States for its Speedinject needle-free injection technology. Speedinject was developed by More Impact subsidiary The Key Unternehmensberatung GmbH (“The Key”). This marks another important step forward in the company's internationalization strategy. Speedinject's technological innovation enables active ingredients to be administered without needles. The technology is ideal, for example, for administering drugs for diabetes and weight loss and has been tailored to the requirements of the US market, among others. There is growing demand in the US for effective, patient-friendly, and environmentally friendly solutions, particularly in obesity treatment. The More Impact subsidiary is thus addressing a rapidly growing future market in the pharmaceutical sector. According to current market analyses, the average annual growth rate (CAGR) for weight loss injections worldwide is expected to exceed 18% (2023-2030).
Speedinject uses an electromagnetically driven system for intramuscular injection and completely dispenses with conventional needles. The system offers a precise, painless, and hygienic solution and leaves behind hardly any waste except for a recyclable glass cartridge. A biodegradable cartridge variant is already in development.
The technology, which has now been granted a US patent, is particularly well suited for patients with needle phobia or chronic injection needs and also offers a sustainable alternative to conventional prefilled syringes, which generate large amounts of hazardous waste.
More Impact AG is a listed high-tech medical hub that specializes in the development and support of innovative companies in the medical field. With a focus on securing patents and commercializing product innovations, More Impact contributes to making cutting-edge MedTech technologies accessible to a broad part of the population and sustainably improving global healthcare. Strategic acquisitions and divestitures of companies, divisions or individual patents round off the business model.
