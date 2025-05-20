EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

SAF-HOLLAND looks back on strong operating performance in a challenging market environment – Annual General Meeting 2025 approves all agenda items

Dividend of EUR 0.85 per share resolved New members of the Supervisory Board elected Bessenbach, May 20, 2025. SAF-HOLLAND, one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, demonstrated the resilience of its business model in the past fiscal year. "We were able to show how robustly the Company is positioned and how quickly and effectively we can react to economic challenges. This is an ability that keeps us on course at a time when many geopolitical conflicts continue," said Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of SAF-HOLLAND SE, during today's Annual General Meeting in Lohr am Main. In his speech, Alexander Geis looked back on fiscal year 2024, in which a new record adjusted EBIT margin of 10.1% was achieved despite a weak market environment. The broadly diversified customer structure with a strong share of the less cyclical aftermarket business and the early adjustment of costs to the lower level of demand were decisive factors in making 2024 a successful year for SAF-HOLLAND. Another key topic of the speech was the new corporate strategy "drive2030", which builds on the successes of Strategy 2025 and defines concrete strategic goals based on SAF-HOLLAND's most important strengths in order to be the most trusted partner for its customers worldwide in the future. SAF-HOLLAND is aiming for an organic increase in Group sales to more than EUR 2.5 billion by 2030. An additional sales contribution of at least EUR 500 million is expected from acquisitions, so that Group sales should amount to more than EUR 3.0 billion in 2030. If the planned measures to increase efficiency are successfully implemented – combined with a robust aftermarket business – an adjusted EBIT margin in the range of 10% to 12% is expected. Commenting on the business outlook for the current year, the CEO said: "Thanks to our strong market position and our broad production network, we can counteract the potentially negative effects of the current trade conflicts with a comprehensive action plan and are therefore confident about 2025. With around 80 shareholders present in person and an attendance rate of 67.71% of the share capital, the Annual General Meeting of SAF-HOLLAND SE once again met with a pleasing level of interest. The shareholders approved all of the resolutions proposed by the administration by a large majority and followed, among other things, the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 49.9% of the SAF-HOLLAND Group's result for the period attributable to the shareholders of the parent company and is thus at the upper end of the range of 40% to 50% defined in the dividend policy. The Annual General Meeting also approved the proposal to increase the size of the Supervisory Board from five to six members and, following the announced resignation of Ms. Ingrid Jägering, elected two new members to the Supervisory Board, Ms. Dagmar Rehm and Mr. Hans-Werner Kaas. Ms. Rehm was elected as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee at the subsequent Supervisory Board meeting and Mr. Carsten Reinhardt was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The voting results of the Annual General Meeting 2025 together with all accompanying documents can be viewed on the SAF-HOLLAND SE website in the Investor Relations section under Annual General Meeting:

Contact: Dana Unger VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Tel: +49 6095 301 949 ... Alexander Pöschl Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Tel: +49 6095 301 117 ... Michael Schickling Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Tel: +49 6095 301 617 ... About SAF-HOLLAND SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. An average of around 5,700 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 1,877 million in 2024. The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2024. SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network. SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at

