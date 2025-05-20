EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Matthew Wolfe becomes new President Americas at SAF-HOLLAND

Matthew Wolfe becomes new President Americas at SAF-HOLLAND Matthew Wolfe succeeds Kent Jones who will leave SAF-HOLLAND at the end of May 2025 Bessenbach, May 20, 2025. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, has appointed Matthew Wolfe as the new President Americas with effect from June 1, 2025. Wolfe succeeds Kent Jones, who has decided to take on a new challenge outside the Group.

Kent Jones took over the management of the Americas region in September 2019, which has developed significantly during this time and achieved strong market positions. He has decisively shaped SAF-HOLLAND with his outstanding expertise and created the transition to a highly profitable operating unit.

„Kent Jones achieved a successful turnaround in the Americas region. He set the course for further growth, including the construction of a new plant in Piedras Negras, Mexico and the initiation of a further plant in Texas, USA. We very much regret Kent's decision but wish him all the best in his new role and thank him for his excellent work,” says Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of SAF-HOLLAND SE and adds: „With Matthew Wolfe, we are focusing on continuity and will build on the successes of recent years.”

Matthew Wolfe joined SAF-HOLLAND in August 2021 as Vice President / General Manager Aftermarket Americas, bringing over 20 years of experience in the commercial vehicle and automotive industries. Before joining SAF-HOLLAND, he worked at Meritor for 15 years and held numerous leadership positions. He began his professional career at DaimlerChrysler. Under his leadership, the aftermarket business in the Americas region developed significantly, he strengthened internal sales activities and customer relationships and made a significant contribution to the success of the Americas region. As President Americas, Wolfe will drive forward the initiatives defined for the region as part of the drive2030 strategy in the coming months and thus further expand the market position of SAF-HOLLAND. Contact: Dana Unger VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Tel: +49 6095 301 949 ... Alexander Pöschl Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Tel: +49 6095 301 117 ... Michael Schickling Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications Tel: +49 6095 301 617 ... About SAF-HOLLAND SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. An average of around 5,700 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 1,877 million in 2024. The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2024. SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers' service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network. SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at



