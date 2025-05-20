Anti-Dumping Duty On Thiram Fungicide From EU Origin Proposed
The recommendation follows an investigation that determined protective measures are necessary to shield domestic manufacturers from low-priced imports that were found to be causing injury to local industry.
In its final findings, the DGTR stated that the duty is required to offset dumping and injury to the domestic industry and recommended that the protective measure remain in place for a period of five years.
The investigation was initiated following an application filed by Swarup Chemicals Pvt Ltd, a domestic producer concerned about the impact of these imports.
Thiram serves as an important agricultural chemical used to prevent crop damage both in fields and during storage or transport. It functions as a disinfectant for seeds, nuts, fruits, and mushrooms, protecting against various fungal diseases.
The chemical also serves as an animal repellent, helping to protect fruit trees and ornamental plants from damage caused by rabbits, rodents, and deer.
While the DGTR has made this recommendation, the final decision to implement the anti-dumping duty rests with India's finance ministry. Such investigations are conducted to determine whether domestic industries have suffered harm due to surges in inexpensive imports.
The duties are imposed as countermeasures under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organisation, with the aim of ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers competing with foreign exporters.
India has previously imposed similar anti-dumping duties on various products imported from several countries, including China, as part of its broader trade protection framework.
