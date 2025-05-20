India Calls For Stronger BRICS Cooperation To Ensure Global Energy Security

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian Power and Housing Minister Manohar Lal led the country's delegation at the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting held on Monday, in Brasília under Brazil's presidency.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasised energy security as a critical global challenge and called for strengthened cooperation among BRICS nations to ensure economic stability, sustainability, and equitable access to energy resources worldwide.

Minister Lal reaffirmed India's commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future while commending Brazil's leadership under the theme 'Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.'

He underscored the importance of energy security, access, and affordability in advancing global development objectives.

In his address, the Minister highlighted India's significant achievements in clean energy development, noting a 90% increase in electricity capacity over the past decade to reach 475 GW in 2025, with plans to expand to 900 GW by 2032.

He pointed out that India has become the world's third-largest producer of solar and wind energy and is making rapid progress toward meeting its Nationally Determined Contributions under international climate agreements.

The Minister also discussed India's achievement of 20 per cent ethanol blending in fuel, investments in smart grid technology and transmission infrastructure, ambitious goals for green hydrogen and nuclear energy development, and the launch of a domestic Carbon Credit Market.

He emphasised India's commitment to energy efficiency through various initiatives including building codes, rooftop solar programs, and appliance standards.

While advocating for clean energy transition, Minister Lal acknowledged the continuing importance of fossil fuels in the global energy mix, particularly for developing nations.

He called for greater cooperation to promote cleaner and more efficient use of these resources through technologies such as coal gasification, carbon capture and storage, and green chemical innovations.

The BRICS Energy Ministers jointly adopted a communiqué reaffirming their commitment to strengthening energy security and advancing UN Sustainable Development Goal 7, with focus on universal electricity access, clean cooking solutions, and addressing energy poverty.

The ministers emphasized the need for just, inclusive, and balanced energy transitions in response to climate change challenges.

The communiqué acknowledged the ongoing role of fossil fuels, particularly in developing economies, while stressing the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with global climate targets.

The ministers emphasized the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities in addressing climate challenges.

The ministers called for stronger partnerships and supported open, fair, and non-discriminatory international energy markets, encouraging the use of local currencies in energy trade.

They recognized the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform as fundamental to their collaboration and welcomed the updated BRICS Roadmap for Energy Cooperation for 2025-2030.

The joint statement affirmed each country's right to determine its own energy transition path and pace, advocated for efficient use of all energy sources, and called for increased concessional and low-cost financing for developing nations.

The New Development Bank was highlighted as an important institution for promoting sustainable energy infrastructure through local currency financing.

In conclusion, Minister Lal extended an invitation to BRICS nations to participate in the next BRICS Energy Gathering scheduled for 2026 in India, reaffirming the country's commitment to leading the energy agenda for the Global South.

The ministers collectively committed to elevating BRICS' global energy role and advancing shared priorities under India's upcoming chairship in 2026.

(KNN Bureau)