Rockwell Group Partners With CRC Group To Design The Iconic Clubhouse For CRC Greens In Noida
An Exclusive Haven of Luxury
The clubhouse at CRC Greens will be a sanctuary for residents. Designed to offer an intimate and refined experience, it will cater to those seeking exclusivity and elegance. Complementing the development's premium residences, the clubhouse will provide world-class amenities that embody the pinnacle of luxury.
Kunal Bhalla, Founder and CEO of CRC Group remarked, "Partnering with Rockwell Group to create this extraordinary clubhouse is a momentous step for us. Their unparalleled expertise in designing exquisite spaces perfectly aligns with our vision for CRC Greens. This clubhouse will be more than just a facility-it will be the heart of our community, where residents experience true luxury."
Salil Kumar, Director – Marketing & Business Management, CRC Group further added, "This project, with its distinctive features and highly efficient design, is poised to gain global recognition for its innovation and strategic location. The collaboration with Rockwell Group will elevate the development even further, positioning it among the finest luxury projects on a global scale."
Designing for Elegance and Community
This thoughtfully crafted clubhouse will seamlessly integrate modern architecture with natural elements, creating an environment that is both inspiring and restorative. From lush landscaped gardens to state-of-the-art wellness facilities, every detail is meticulously designed to elevate the living experience. The clubhouse will serve as a gathering place for residents to foster connections, enhance well-being, and embrace a lifestyle defined by elegance and tranquility.
Greg Keffer, Rockwell Group commented, "Designing the clubhouse at CRC Greens goes beyond aesthetics-it's about creating a space that offers community, serenity, and a sense of belonging. Our design will reflect the sophistication of the entire development, providing a tranquil haven where residents can relax, connect, and enjoy the finest in luxury living."
About CRC Group
CRC Group is a leading real estate developer known for its commitment to delivering luxurious, customer-centric residential and commercial projects. With a reputation for quality and innovation, CRC Group continues to set new benchmarks in real estate development.
About Rockwell Group
Founded in 1984, Rockwell Group is a globally acclaimed design firm based in New York. Known for creating immersive and elegant environments, the firm's portfolio spans high-end residential, hospitality, and commercial projects across the globe.
