Sustainable Luxury: The Rising Demand For Eco-Friendly Homes In India

Delhi NCR, India Sustainability and green building practices have become essential pillars of the real estate industry. With growing environmental awareness, homebuyers are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly living, prompting developers to lead the transition toward sustainable construction. This shift reflects a broader trend where luxury is no longer just about grandeur but also about sustainability, wellness, and long-term value. By integrating resource-efficient materials, energy-saving technologies, and environmentally responsible designs, developers are not only minimizing ecological impact but also enhancing the well-being of residents.

SKA Group redefines luxury with IGBC-certified green homes rooted in sustainability and innovation

A joint report by Resurgent India and NAREDCO projects substantial growth in India's green buildings market, expected to contribute USD 39 billion (Rs. 3.2 lakh crore) by 2025. This surge underscores the increasing focus on sustainable construction, with eco-friendly buildings gaining a greater share in new developments. Besides, sustainable luxury housing is gaining traction across key urban centers and emerging markets in India. The NCR region, including Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi, remains a prime hub for eco-friendly luxury developments. Developers in these cities are dedicated to crafting quality projects, each underscoring their environmental stewardship and social responsibility. With sustainability as their core philosophy, the projects boast numerous features, driving the green building revolution.



Among the leaders driving this green revolution is SKA Group, with its unwavering commitment towards sustainable development. The group integrates eco-friendly practices in every aspect of its projects, making sustainability its core philosophy. SKA Green Arch in Sector 16B, Greater Noida West, is an IGBC Gold Pre-certified development, integrating resource reduction, recycling, and reuse principles, and embodying the Greenarch concept. The project features 8,241 sqm of green space, enhancing biodiversity and well-being. Other developments, including SKA Metroville and SKA Divya Towers, contribute 7,676 sqm and 5,803 sqm of green areas, respectively, underscoring SKA Group's commitment to eco-friendly living. Additionally, upcoming projects such as SKA Destiny One will introduce 13,675 sqm of green space, further enriching the environment.



Water conservation is another priority for SKA Group. Over the last two years, the group has implemented advanced sewage treatment plants (STPs) and recycled and treated 454.22 million litres of water. This initiative has had a major impact on reducing freshwater consumption across its projects, ensuring water resources are used more efficiently and responsibly. In addition to water, energy, and green area developments, the group's commitment to environmental sustainability extends to oxygen generation through tree plantation. The group has generated 4,515 cubic meters of oxygen through tree-planting initiatives across its projects. These efforts not only improve air quality but also contribute to a greener, healthier living environment for residents.



Moreover, the growing demand for sustainable luxury homes is driven by multiple factors. Eco-conscious buyers, particularly affluent homebuyers, are increasingly prioritizing green living and energy-efficient residences. Government policies and incentives, including green building regulations, tax benefits, and sustainability mandates, are further encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly construction.



According to Savills' report, "Sustainable Real Estate: Strategies and Practices", in India, over 7,000 IGBC green-certified projects account for an estimated total built-up area of 1,370 million sq. ft. across various states. The data highlights the industry's commitment to reducing environmental impact and advancing sustainability in the sector. Within this growing movement, SKA Group curates IGBC Certified projects and promotes green living through eco-friendly materials that enhance both the development's sustainability and luxury. Their projects are well-equipped with initiatives such as sustainable construction practices, green building methods, waste reduction strategies, sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting, solar systems for basement lighting, and electric vehicle charging units, which reduce their carbon footprint while maximizing efficiency.



Thus, the luxury housing landscape in India is undergoing a transformation as buyers increasingly prioritize sustainability alongside exclusivity and comfort. This evolving mindset is driving developers to integrate eco-friendly innovations, ensuring long-term environmental and economic benefits. In the coming years, sustainability will not just be an added feature but a defining element of premium housing, with green certifications, smart technology, and resource-efficient designs becoming standard. As awareness and regulations continue to strengthen, the future of luxury real estate will be shaped by a seamless blend of opulence and responsible living.