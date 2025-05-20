Built In 90 Days With 400 Tons Of Steel, Wootz Delivers A Cultural Marvel In Steel

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kohima, Nagaland, India Wootz Buildsys , a leader in innovative infrastructure solutions in steel, proudly announces the successful completion of a culturally significant stadium arena for the 25th Silver Jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival, held in December 2024 in Kisama, the heritage village of Kohima, Nagaland.

Commissioned by the state as a project of critical importance, the arena was conceptualized, designed, fabricated, and fully erected within a remarkably short span of just three months. The project was not only vital for enhancing the festival's experience but also symbolized Nagaland's rich cultural heritage presented to the world on a grander scale than ever before.



Wootz Buildsys builds world-class Hornbill Festival arena in 90 days, led by Ar. Anurag Agarwal



“Delivering this project within such a tight timeline and in challenging terrain required meticulous planning and relentless execution,” said Ar. Anurag Agarwal, Founder of Wootz Buildsys .“We are proud to have contributed to such a prestigious event that celebrates India's tribal legacy.”



Project Highlights:



Total Steel Used: 400,000 kg of structural steel

Transportation: 20 trailers travelled over 2,200 km each through hilly and landslide-prone regions

Execution Timeline: 90 days Site Conditions: Continuous rainfall and difficult terrain



Despite intense logistical and geographical hurdles, the Wootz project team executed every phase-from design to site delivery-with precision. Work continued round-the-clock through adverse weather, showcasing the team's dedication, problem-solving mindset, and technical mastery.



This achievement reflects Wootz Buildsys' commitment to creating not just structures, but legacies-delivering projects that blend engineering excellence with cultural significance.



About Wootz Buildsys

Founded by Anurag Agarwal, Wootz Buildsys aims to revolutionize the construction industry in India by promoting green building practices, cutting-edge construction technologies, and ethical work culture. The company is driven by a vision to lead with innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder trust while fostering a dynamic and people-first work environment.