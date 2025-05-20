CS Academy Continues Its Winning Streak With Outstanding CBSE Results For Grades 10 And 12

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India CS Academy , Coimbatore, is proud to announce the exceptional performance of its students in the CBSE Board Examinations for the academic year 2024–25.

From CS Academy to the Top – CBSE Success Stories

Highlights of CBSE 2024–25 Results:

Grade 12 Achievements:

CS Academy's Grade 12 students achieved an excellent performance with a highest score of 98.8% and a school average of 87% . Notably, 40% of the students (61 out of 151) scored 90% and above .

Grade 10 Achievements:

In Grade 10, the top score was an impressive 98.6% , with a school average of 89% . An outstanding 55% of students (87 out of 158) scored 90% and above .

Subject Centums:

A total of 28 students across Grades 10 and 12 scored centum in select subjects , demonstrating academic excellence at the highest level.

These results reflect the dedication and hard work of both students and teachers, alongside invaluable support from parents. CS Academy continually emphasises the importance of providing holistic development to nurture well-rounded individuals.

Principal Ms Smitha Baburaj expressed her pride in the students' achievements, stating,“This year's results are a testament to the academic rigour and balanced approach we uphold at CS Academy. We are committed to fostering not only academic excellence but also the personal growth of every student.”

Reflecting on the experience, Rithanyaa R, the Grade 12 School topper , said that,“Hard work guided by purpose, along with the support of the right people, leads to true success. This journey has been shaped by the clarity instilled by my teachers, the values upheld by the school, and the consistent encouragement throughout.”

CS Academy remains dedicated to empowering its students to reach their fullest potential as they prepare for future academic and career pursuits.

To know more about CS Academy Coimbatore , visit csacademy/coimbatore .