Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Is 'One To Watch'



Siyata Mobile is gaining traction across North America with its purpose-built push-to-talk (PTT) devices and Uniden(R)-branded cellular signal boosters.

Its SD7 handset offers a rugged, LTE-based replacement for traditional two-way radios in public safety and industrial sectors.

Signal boosters enhance connectivity in vehicles, buildings, and remote zones, supporting mission-critical communications.

Distribution wins with major U.S. carriers and public sector agencies highlight growing demand and deployment momentum. The company's carrier-integrated model aligns with rising needs for scalable, reliable communication infrastructure.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is a technology company providing advanced communication solutions for frontline workers, emergency responders, and mobile workforces. Its core offerings include the SD7 push-to-talk handset and Uniden(R)-branded signal boosters, both designed to improve operational connectivity where traditional networks fall short. These products are FCC- and IC-certified and distributed through Tier-1 carriers, integrators, and government purchasing channels.

The company's integrated model supports wide-scale deployments across North America, offering a cost-effective alternative to legacy land mobile radios. Siyata is actively expanding in sectors such as...

