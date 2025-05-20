Fifth Third And Indy 500 Driver Graham Rahal Present Indiana Family With College Savings Plan

MENAFN - 3BL) GREENSBURG, Ind., May 20, 2025 /3BL/ - Two cousins in Indiana are marking their shared birth date with a celebration that's a Fifth Third Better. That's because the babies – both born on 5/3 in different years – each are getting a $1,053 head start to their college funds, thanks to Fifth Third Bank and the Gift of College.

Fifth Third Indiana President Mike Ash and Indy 500 driver Graham Rahal invited the families of those cousins to visit Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday, where the newest baby in the family, Emersyn, and her parents were gifted a care package. The package included a $1,053 gift card for a 529 College Savings Plan, as well as some goodies from Rahal Letterman Lanigan. It was a special extension of a unique program the Bank launched several years ago to welcome infants who arrived on 5/3.

"We are thrilled to be part of this incredible event once again with Fifth Third! Thinking about our experience with Fifth Third Babies in 2022 brings back such wonderful memories, especially since it happened right after we announced my wife was pregnant with our second daughter,” Rahal said.“One of the many reasons we value our partnership with Fifth Third is their generous donation of $1,053 to start these kids on the right path toward college savings. This act of kindness and foresight is something we deeply value and it aligns perfectly with our own beliefs at Rahal Letterman Lanigan.”

The Fifth Third Babies program is one of several ways the Bank celebrates a holiday that is all its own. Employees also mark May 3, or 5/3 on the calendar, with volunteerism and service in their local communities.

Since 2017, the Fifth Third Babies program has also delivered more than $730,000 in 529 plan funding to the families of nearly 700 babies born on 5/3 through partnerships with 125 hospitals across seven states. The program rotates to new communities across Fifth Third's 11-state footprint each year.

This year, Fifth Third worked with hospitals in Eastern Michigan and Southwest Florida to welcome Fifth Third Babies. In 2022, the Indiana market was part of the program. That's when Rylee Balser – Emersyn's cousin – received the college boost and other gifts.

Three years to the day later, Emersyn McQueen came into the world at Columbus Regional Hospital, where mother Braelyn is a labor and delivery nurse.

Mother and nurse, Braelyn, shared,“Emersyn decided to make her entrance early! I was actually working a shift when I went into labor. My team was urging me to get in a hospital bed, but I told them I wasn't finished writing my reports. Needless to say, they won, and I ended my shift early to welcome my daughter Emersyn into the world!”

“When we heard about this remarkable coincidence, we knew we wanted to do something special for the family,” Ash said.“And what better way than being on the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Indy 500 driver, Graham Rahal. Graham was a large part of the program when Indianapolis hosted the event in 2022, so we're excited he is able to join us as he prepares for the 109th running of the Indy 500!”

From May 3-29, members of the public also can participate in a social media sweepstakes to win one of 53 $1,053 Gift of College cards to be redeemed through state 529 college savings plans and a Fifth Third Babies bag. Winners will be selected on 529 Day, or May 29 on the calendar. More information and full sweepstakes rules are available online at 53/babies.1

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes open to legal residents of the U.S., excluding New York. At least 18 years old to enter. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins May 3, 2025, at 12:00 AM EST and ends May 29, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST. For complete sweepstakes rules visit 53/babies. Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with, Meta Platforms, Inc.

