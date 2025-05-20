Whole Foods Market Foundation Awards $375,000 In Educational Bee Grants To 150 Schools And Nonprofits
For the last decade, Whole Kids, a pillar of Whole Foods Market Foundation, has worked alongside The Bee Cause Project to award over 1,110 educational beehives, investing over $2.1 million in pollinator education for 1.4 million students. The Bee Cause Project ensures that grantees have all the resources they need to create a flourishing hive by providing consultations, resources and curriculum for schools.
“As we celebrate World Bee Day and a decade of impactful partnership with Whole Foods Market Foundation, we're reminded that this milestone is just one step in a much larger journey,” said Tami Enright, Executive Director, The Bee Cause Project.“Together, we're not only supporting pollinators-we're cultivating future environmental leaders, connecting kids to where their food comes from, promoting access to nutritious food, and creating lasting change in communities across the country.”
Dianna Purcell, Director of Programs at Whole Foods Market Foundation shares,“What began as a bold vision to connect kids with pollinators has blossomed into a transformational program and core part of the Foundation's work. We're proud that our 10-year partnership with The Bee Cause Project is inspiring the next generation of conservationists by sparking curiosity through hands-on engagement.”
For more information on the Bee Grant Program and to apply for grants this fall, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation . The application window for the 2026 Bee Grant Program will open in September 2025.
####
ABOUT WHOLE FOODS MARKET FOUNDATION
Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by providing access to essential resources to improve nutrition and create opportunities for financial stability. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, encompasses the pillars of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation . For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook , Instagram , or LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Sandra Mariscal, Director of Philanthropy
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment