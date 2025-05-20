Celebrating Lenovo's 20 Years Of Innovation And Impact In The Triangle
Over the years, Lenovo has experienced significant growth, both locally and globally, and we now serve customers in 180 markets worldwide. Even with this expansive reach, a substantial portion of our product innovation, including advancements in artificial intelligence, continues to originate in North Carolina.
David Hamilton, Communications Director for Lenovo North America, recently engaged in a conversation with Sougata Mukherjee of the Triangle Business Journal. They discussed Lenovo's profound impact on the region and the critical role this community plays in our global mission of innovation, transformation, and corporate citizenship.
During the far-reaching conversation, David emphasized that many of Lenovo's groundbreaking technologies, such as warm water cooling for servers , were developed in the Triangle. Remarkably, Lenovo holds over 10,000 patents in the United States, with approximately 40% stemming from North Carolina innovation.
The discussion also highlighted the region's rich talent pool, supported by nearby world-class universities that help contribute to Lenovo's strong workforce. It also covered our community investments and ambitious plans for our future in North Carolina.
