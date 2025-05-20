AXS Europe Wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) May 20, 2025 /3BL/ - AEG's ticketing platform, AXS Europe was named“Best Ticketing Company” at the 2025 Music Week Awards and“Ticketing Business of the Year” at the Ticketing Business Awards 2025, two of Europe's most prestigious industry events.

The awards recognize AXS' innovative ticketing platform and reflect the company's long-standing commitment to providing the best consumer ticketing experience for the sports and music industry.

In 2024, AXS saw significant global growth, with expansion across Japan and bringing its operations into France and Germany while adding major new partners like JOY Entertainment in Brighton, U.K., events such as ABBA Voyage in London and state of the art venues including AO Arena in Manchester, U.K. In Europe, AXS also increased the number tickets sold, client revenues generated, tickets scanned, and events created. AXS continues to seek strategic partners in new territories who are looking to bring their award-winning ticketing services to their fans.

The 2025 Music Week Awards, which were held on May 8 in London, brought together top names across the UK music industry, celebrating achievements in labels, publishing, management, live events, radio, and more. The recognition highlights AXS Europe's ongoing innovation and excellence in ticketing operations, technology, and service.

The Ticketing Business Awards 2025 were held on April 29, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester in front of an audience of senior industry figures.

“Being recognized by the industry for our work with some of the most iconic venues and events around the world underscores that AXS' white-glove service, relationships and innovative technology are true differentiators,” said Bryan Perez, CEO, AXS.“We are proud of these accolades and grateful to our many partners around the world.”

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing, marketing, and data technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from the most intimate music clubs to world championship sporting events. AXS, a wholly owned subsidiary of AEG, is the ticketing partner for over 500 premier venues, sports teams, and event organizers across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Clients include the USGA, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Crypto Arena, Coachella, Stagecoach, The O2, Stockholm Live and B.League (Japan). AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable our partners to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. For more information, visit axs .