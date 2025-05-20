Mary Kay Inc. And City Of Lewisville Back High School Student Entrepreneurs' Dreams At Final Pitch Night

MENAFN - 3BL) Now in its sixth year, the INCubatoredu program at Lewisville High School, located in Lewisville, Texas, sponsored by Mary Kay Inc. in collaboration with City of Lewisville and Lewisville ISD Education Foundation, continues to inspire bright entrepreneurial minds. The year-long curriculum culminates each spring with a high-stakes Final Pitch Night. Students plan, prepare, pivot, and pitch their budding business ideas in hopes of receiving real investments in their business proposals.

With $7,500 on the line this year, the student presentations on April 24th did not disappoint. From a local bakery bringing authentic Mexican heritage and flavors to the people of Lewisville to a car enthusiast turned entrepreneur hosting car rallies around town – the ideas were inspiring.

2025 INCubatoredu Final Pitch Winners



Sa'Nyia Martin, Gospel Girl Fortunes - $500 (Fan Favorite)

Subscription service to daily devotional concealed in a homemade fortune cookie delivered to your door.

Josh Chon, NTX Rally Group - $1,500

NTX Rally Group is a fast-growing community bringing car enthusiasts together for car shows and bimonthly car cruises.

Lisandro Giordanella, GIODE3D - $2,500

GIODE3D is a 3D printing company offering marketing materials and services for businesses.

Lizy Castro, Lizys - $3,000 Lizys is an authentic, Mexican bakery designed to serve Lewisville's need for fresh, culturally relevant pastries.

“Seeing the growth, progress, and lightbulb moments for my students as they approach their business ideas, work alongside their mentors, and ultimately build a business from scratch is what continues to inspire me,” said Nicole Franczvai, INCubatoredu Instructor.“It also allows them to test their ideas without fear of failing. There are no failures, only pivots.”

About the Partnership and Program

The City of Lewisville, Lewisville ISD Education Foundation and Mary Kay, Inc., established this unique 10-year partnership in 2019 to bring the entrepreneurial spirit to the halls of Lewisville High School (Lewisville, Texas).

The curriculum, based on the nationally renowned INCubatoredu , encourages students to develop their own businesses with the help of local professionals serving as mentors. The funding from Mary Kay covers the annual dues of the INCubatoredu program as well as the seed money for students to start their businesses awarded at Final Pitch Night.

The course uses lean startup methodology to teach business concepts, favoring shortened product development cycles to rapidly discover if a business model is viable. Students learn by using a hands-on approach while business leaders provide coaching. It's a win-win for the students and community.

“These students are bubbling with creativity, brilliant ideas, and some are even working their profitable businesses before completing the course,” said Lindsay Ayers, Director of Business Partnerships at Lewisville Independent School District.“We are so grateful to Mary Kay for funding this curriculum and instilling the values of entrepreneurship in these young people's minds; it will serve their goals long after graduation.”

