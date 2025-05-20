Georgia-Pacific Shares Its 2024 Stewardship Report
Georgia-Pacific LLC 's new Stewardship Report, Progress With Purpose, is now live. It's based on our Vision to responsibly create goods and services that help people improve their lives.
Producing products that are used to create shelter, improve hygiene, facilitate the convenient delivery of food, and protect goods as they move through the supply chain requires the extraction of natural resources including timber , gypsum , and water , and converting them into preferred products with the use of chemicals , energy , and labor . At Georgia-Pacific, stewardship encompasses the responsible management of our actions and the resources entrusted to our care in a manner that respects the rights of others. Our focus on individuals and bottom-up solutions rather than top-down imperatives is evident in our Stewardship Framework and drives our approach to the priorities outlined in this report.
I hope you enjoy our report!
About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us. For news, visit: gp. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.
