Georgia-Pacific Shares Its 2024 Stewardship Report

Georgia-Pacific LLC 's new Stewardship Report, Progress With Purpose, is now live. It's based on our Vision to responsibly create goods and services that help people improve their lives.

Producing products that are used to create shelter, improve hygiene, facilitate the convenient delivery of food, and protect goods as they move through the supply chain requires the extraction of natural resources including timber , gypsum , and water , and converting them into preferred products with the use of chemicals , energy , and labor . At Georgia-Pacific, stewardship encompasses the responsible management of our actions and the resources entrusted to our care in a manner that respects the rights of others. Our focus on individuals and bottom-up solutions rather than top-down imperatives is evident in our Stewardship Framework and drives our approach to the priorities outlined in this report.

I hope you enjoy our report!

About Georgia-Pacific

